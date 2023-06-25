Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $26.47 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

