Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

