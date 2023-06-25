Catriona Yale Sells 11,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $558,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Catriona Yale sold 11,349 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $593,098.74.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

