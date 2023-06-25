CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

