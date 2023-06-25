CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3,940.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,031 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 4.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

