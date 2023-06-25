Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $182.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

