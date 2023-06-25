Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

