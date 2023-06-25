Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $151.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.63. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

