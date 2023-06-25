Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 4,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 52.3% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

