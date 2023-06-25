Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

CTSH stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

