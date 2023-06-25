Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

CL opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

