Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 26,315 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 647,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

On Friday, June 23rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 262,658 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60.

On Thursday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.97 million, a PE ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UTI shares. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.