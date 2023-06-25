Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 219.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

