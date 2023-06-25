Collective Family Office LLC Sells 972 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,996,488. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

