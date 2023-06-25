CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

