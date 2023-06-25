CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

