Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $232.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

