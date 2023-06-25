D. Scott Neal Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1,620.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 4.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.