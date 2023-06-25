Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.60. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.38 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

