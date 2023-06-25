Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,726 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BMI opened at $143.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.88 and a 12-month high of $156.15.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

