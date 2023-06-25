Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.0 %

PEG stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

