Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

