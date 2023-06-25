Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

