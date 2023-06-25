Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.