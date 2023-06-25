Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 72,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

