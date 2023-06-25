Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

