Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.50 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

