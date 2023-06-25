Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $132,741.90 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $132,741.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

