EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

