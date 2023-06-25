Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,967,559 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.