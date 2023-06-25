Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 426 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California Water Service Group Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.54.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

