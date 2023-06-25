Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 311,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PINE opened at $15.24 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $68,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,191.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,436.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,982 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.