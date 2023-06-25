Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 24,191 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NUGet Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NU by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NU by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NU by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after buying an additional 1,161,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

