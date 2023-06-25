Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $328.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.11. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

