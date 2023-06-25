Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 127,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $105.79 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.11%.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

