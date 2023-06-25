Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ETD opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78.
Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
