Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETD opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

