Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

