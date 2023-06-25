Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Veracyte worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

VCYT stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $749,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,432 shares of company stock valued at $945,046 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

