Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Universal worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Performance

NYSE UVV opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Universal

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

