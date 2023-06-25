Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $207.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.30.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

