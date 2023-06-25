Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.