Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of CareDx worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

CDNA opened at $7.88 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

