Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.49% of Park Aerospace worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Aerospace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Park Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.