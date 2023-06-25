Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $450.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.77.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.27.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

