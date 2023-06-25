Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

