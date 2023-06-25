Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.