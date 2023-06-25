Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,544,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,500,000 after purchasing an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

