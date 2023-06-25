Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,775,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,938,000 after buying an additional 80,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

agilon health Trading Up 2.1 %

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,247,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,593,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGL opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.12.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.