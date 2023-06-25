Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 18,565 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Scholastic by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Scholastic by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

