Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,254 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Unitil worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unitil by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $2,420,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unitil by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Equities analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.